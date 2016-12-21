Kenny Chesney to Appear in New Movie in Theaters on Jan. 8

Posted on

Self-professed football junkie Kenny Chesney will put his knowledge of the gridiron to use in a new documentary about legendary football coach Bobby Bowden, the winningest coach in college football history.

The Bowden Dynasy: A Story of Faith, Family and Football will explore the life and career of Bobby, who led Florida State to two National Championships in 1994 and 2000. The all-star cast includes Kenny, Burt Reynolds, Deion Sanders, Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson and more.

The feature documentary will appear in select theaters nationwide only on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“Bobby was a bigger-than-life figure to me,” says Kenny in the film’s teaser, which you can watch below.

Jim, Deb & Kevin

Jim, Deb & Kevin’s Message to You!

Jim, Deb & Kevin’s Message to You!

Hi, everyone! We just wanted to take the time to thank you for listening to WFMS and all the kind things you do to make us feel like a part of your family. It never goes unnoticed. We certainly are lucky to be able to work in radio, and even more fortunate to work in…

Friends & Neighbors

Headlines