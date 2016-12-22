Check Out How Some of Your Favorite Country Stars Decorated Their Christmas Trees, Including Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Lindsay Ell & More

Christmas is almost here, and it looks like many of our favorite country stars are in a festive mood. Take a gander at how Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge, Lindsay Ell, Charlie Daniels and more decorated their Christmas trees this year.

Twin Pines angel tree pic.twitter.com/fX6jKwhSME — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) December 4, 2016

If I do say so myself, @SmithworksVodka nips are perfect to share this holiday season. #MySmithworksFam pic.twitter.com/165LU1LMPE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 20, 2016

Loretta is making her first appearance on the CMA Country Christmas special! Tune in November 28 on @ABC to see her celebrate the season! pic.twitter.com/vlwBHHinsk — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) November 4, 2016

There is no way I’ll have a BLUE Christmas when I got you all😊love ya forever! @TipsyElves pic.twitter.com/FGMb0WeGCq — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) December 20, 2016

After 6 weeks out of the country I am so happy to be home. Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/qaeVCQl3NY — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 21, 2016

We take our ugly Christmas sweaters and our drinking games seriously… #Cheers pic.twitter.com/4GJcNXTdo5 — Jerrod Niemann (@jrodfromoz) December 20, 2016

It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS… 🎶🎶🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/yyVsNfwNA1 — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) November 23, 2016

When your shopping bag is so big you can fit inside of it…. #christmas #shopping 🎄 pic.twitter.com/1UrYeWe81E — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) December 20, 2016