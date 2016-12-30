Reba McEntire Reveals Track Listing for New Gospel Album, Including “Oh, How I Love Jesus” [Listen]

Posted on

Earlier this month on Dec. 15, Reba McEntire announced plans to release a new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. The double-album, which will be released on Feb. 3, will feature 10 classic hymns and 10 brand-new songs.

“One album has 10 hymns on it, songs that I grew up singing all my life,” said Reba via Facebook. “And the other one are 10 brand-new songs. It’s a joint partnership with Nash Icon and Capitol Christian. I was thrilled to death to get to do a gospel album, I’ve been wanting to do one forever.”

In addition to classic hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art,” Sing It Now will feature “Oh, How I Love Jesus,” which you can hear below in a new lyric video.

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope Track Listing

  1. “Jesus Loves Me”
  2. “Oh, How I Love Jesus”
  3. “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder”
  4. “Oh Happy Days”
  5. “Amazing Grace”
  6. “I’ll Fly Away”
  7. “In the Garden/Wonderful Peace” ft. The Isaacs
  8. “Swing Low Sweet Chariot/Swing Down Chariot”
  9. “How Great Thou Art”
  10. “Softly and Tenderly” ft. Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood
  11. “Sing It Now”
  12. “Angels Singin’”
  13. “God and My Girlfriends”
  14. “Hallelujah, Amen”
  15. “There Is a God”
  16. “I Got the Lord on My Side”
  17. “Back to God”
  18. “Angel on My Shoulder”
  19. “From the Inside Out”
  20. “Say a Prayer”

Jim, Deb & Kevin

Jim, Deb & Kevin’s Message to You!

Jim, Deb & Kevin’s Message to You!

Hi, everyone! We just wanted to take the time to thank you for listening to WFMS and all the kind things you do to make us feel like a part of your family. It never goes unnoticed. We certainly are lucky to be able to work in radio, and even more fortunate to work in…

Friends & Neighbors

Headlines