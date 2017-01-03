Cole Swindell Releases New Single, “Flatliner,” Featuring Dierks Bentley [Listen]

It’s a new year and that means new music from Cole Swindell. The Georgia native has released his third single, “Flatliner,” from his sophomore album,You Should Be Here.

“Flatliner” is the album’s lead track and it follows Cole’s back-to-back No. 1 hits, “You Should Be Here” and “Middle of a Memory.” The new tune, which is about a beautiful woman who stops Cole in his tracks, features vocals from good pal Dierks Bentley.

“Sippin’ on this seven-seven / Never been this close to heaven / Got the pretty turned up to eleven / Droppin’ them dead on the dance floor / Somebody better call a doctor / She’s a little heart stopper / I’m talkin’ breaker breaker one-niner / She’s a flatliner, oh she’s a flatliner,” Cole sings in the chorus.

Cole announced the new single via his Instagram page with the caption: “New single, just in time for the new year. Y’all check out #Flatliner.”

You can catch Cole when he join’s Dierks as part of Dierks’ What the Hell Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 19 in Dayton, Ohio.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

