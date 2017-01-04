It’s time for the 2017 Indianapolis Home Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds January 22nd-31st. Come check out the awesome features this year. You’ll be able to see the Unplugged Houses Tiny Home, Local Designers, Wine Garden, The Centerpiece by Fischer Homes and More! Plus, checkout the star studded event with celebs like Hilary Farr from Love It or List It, Kevin O’Conner from This Old House and more!

95.5 WFMS Events FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 | 5:00 PM

Join 95.5 WFMS and Kevin Freeman on Friday, January 20th at 5:00 PM for a very special showing!