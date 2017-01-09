It’s time for the 2017 Indianapolis Home Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds January 20th – 29th. Come check out the awesome features this year. You’ll be able to see the Unplugged Houses Tiny Home, Local Designers, Wine Garden, The Centerpiece by Fischer Homes and More! Plus, checkout the star studded event with celebs like Hilary Farr from Love It or List It, Kevin O’Conner from This Old House and more!
95.5 WFMS Events
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 | 5:00 PM
Join 95.5 WFMS and Kevin Freeman on Friday, January 20th at 5:00 PM for a very special showing!
DATES & HOURS
Friday, January 20, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 22, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Monday, January 23, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Friday, January 27, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 29, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
ADMISSION
Adults (at the door) $14.00
Adults (Online only) $12.00
Children (Ages 6-12) $3.00
Children (Ages 5 & Under) FREE