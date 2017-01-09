Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded 2017 Lineup, Including Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, FGL, ZBB, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton & More

Running from March 7–26—yes, 20 days—Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. Rodeo Houston features a carnival, a bar-b-que contest, 10K race and some of the best live entertainment in the country. The event pulled in almost 2.5 million attendees during last year’s festivities and more than 1.3 million showed up just for the concerts.

And why wouldn’t they? Country music dominates the week’s lineup at NRG Park, and this year is no exception with a star-studded cast that includes Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Aaron Watson, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band and more. Outside the country genre, you can look forward to Alicia Keys, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Blink 182, ZZ Top and more.

Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. CT.

2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lineup

March 7: Aaron Watson

March 8: Old Dominion

March 9: Chris Stapleton

March 10: Alicia Keys

March 11: Alan Jackson

March 12: The Chainsmokers

March 13: Sam Hunt

March 14: Meghan Trainor

March 15: Thomas Rhett

March 16: Luke Bryan

March 17: Fifth Harmony

March 18: Willie Nelson

March 19: Banda el Recodo and Siggno

March 20: Florida Georgia Line

March 21: ZZ Top

March 22: Chris Young

March 23: Blink 182

March 24: Dierks Bentley

March 25: Brad Paisley

March 26: Zac Brown Band