Man! I Feel Like a Woman: Shania Twain the Subject of New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Posted on

Beginning on Jan. 9 and continuing through the week with one announcement per day via social media, the Country Music Hall of Fame started releasing its complete slate of exhibitions planned in 2017 with the proclamation that Jason Aldean would be the subject of an exhibit that opens on May 26 and runs through Nov. 5.

Today (Jan. 10), the CMHOF announced that Shania Twain will be honored with a yearlong exhibit from June 26, 2017, to June 17, 2018.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibitions for 2017. Being able to revisit favorite costumes, photographs and memories from my career has been a special feeling, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a brand-new album!” said Shania in a statement. “I’m very excited to have these important creative moments on display.”

The top-selling female artist of all time—in any genre—Shania remains the first and only female artist in history to have three consecutive albums certified diamond by the RIAA for sales of more than 10 million units each. “The Queen of Country Pop,” a title she definitely deserved to call her own, earned five Grammys, four ACMs and two CMAs, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

