I have been a mother in my former life. I am now spayed. It’s not that I did not enjoy having my puppies, but it is such hard work and then they were all taken away from me. Next, I developed an infection in my milk glands which is painful! Finally, I started feeling sort of achy in my hips. So, my owner decided because he could not afford to take me to the Vet, he would surrender me to the HSHC. This was in May 2016. It is now December and I am still waiting. Yes, I have been adopted once but I was returned after five months.

It is sad because I was so happy with my new family and they loved me too. Here is a direct quote from my Mom about me. The interaction with all kids was positive; she loved all of them. Mom said, “We spoil Sonya rotten, she’s wonderful with the kids, she’s house trained. She has a 1/2-acre yard she loves, she plays in the pool with the kids, sleeps with the kids and goes everywhere with me. Sonya is my baby. Sonya is very happy, thinks she is a lap dog, doesn’t bark and we love her to death!”

After reading that, you can understand my confusion when I found myself back at the shelter. My adoption counseling indicated that I do not care for other dogs. Under any circumstance. Case closed. Our troubles arose when my family let me be around other dogs! Believe me; I love people and kids of all ages. It is just that I mistrust and dislike canines! I don’t like it when they bark when they get in my face, or when they come to the house.

Even though I performed well on all my temperament tests, I am sitting in my kennel instead of lying on a comfy couch or dog bed in my family’s living room. Therefore, if you have a hankering for a loving dog who is housebroken, spayed and tolerant and happy, AND you understand that no-dogs means no-dogs, then I think you owe it to both of us to meet me. The HSHC is recommending that I live with kids who are old enough to understand that they must close the doors or gates so that I cannot get out of the house unsupervised.

I am a sweet, sweet girl, only 5 and one-half years old, and more than ready to leave my kennel for your home. I’ll be waiting.