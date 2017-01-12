Eric Church Receives One-of-a-Kind Whiskey Barrel and Bar From Jack Daniel’s

When Eric Church was wrapping up his last night of rehearsals for his Holdin’ My Own Tour, the singer was pleasantly surprised by a few members of the Jack Daniel’s team with a one-of-a-kind bar and his own personalized whiskey barrel—a “thank you” for his ongoing support of the brand.

Eric, who is no stranger to the whiskey brand, along with his road crew would partake in a longstanding ritual before each show—a group shot of Jack Daniel’s accompanied by a toast to all their hard work. The “Record Year” singer even recorded a song called “Jack Daniel’s,” which is featured on his 2011 album, Chief.

“I got a reputation going round / Ain’t never been the kind to back down / I’ve thrown a punch or two and gave a few black eyes / But Jack Daniel’s kicked my ass again last night,” the song kicks off. A sentiment a few people may be able to relate to.

eric-church-kevin-sanders-jack-danielsJack Daniel’s Kevin “The Barrel Man” Sanders presented the bar and barrel to Eric at the rehearsal where they were joined by David Stang, the national sponsorship director for Jack Daniel’s, for a toast to a very successful tour, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 13, in Lincoln, Neb.

Upon receiving the bar, a grateful Eric assured the Jack Daniel’s team that the bar would get plenty of use throughout the tour. We have no doubt.

eric-church-jack-daniels-bar-barrel

2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour Dates:

Jan. 13 Lincoln, Neb. Pinnacle Bank Arena

  14 Sioux Falls, S.D. Denny Sanford Premier Center

  15 Grand Forks, N.D. Ralph Engelstad Arena

  19 Des Moines, Iowa. Wells Fargo Center

  20 Minneapolis Target Center

  21 Green Bay Resch Center

  25 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena

  27 Brooklyn, N.Y. Barclays Center

  28 Boston TD Garden

  31 Kansas City Mo. Sprint Center

Feb. 2 Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center

  3 Dallas American Airlines Center

  16 Duluth, Ga. Infinite Energy Center

  17 Birmingham, Ala. Legacy Arena at BJCC

  23 Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse

  24 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena

  25 Auburn Hills, Mich. The Palace at Auburn Hills

  28 London, ONT Budweiser Gardens

March 2 Toronto, ONT Air Canada Centre

  3 Ottawa, ONT Canadian Tire Centre

  4 Montreal, QUE Bell Centre

  7 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

  9 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

  10 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

  11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

  14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

  16 Portland, Ore. Moda Center

  17 Spokane, Wash. Spokane Arena

  18 Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Dome

  22 Bozeman, Mont. Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

  24 Boise, Idaho Taco Bell Arena

  25 Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena

  28 Phoenix Talking Sticks Resort Arena

  30 Sacramento, Calif. Golden 1 Center

  31 Los Angeles STAPLES Center

April 4 Casper, Wyo. Casper Events Center

  5 Denver, Colo. Pepsi Center

  7 Wichita, Kan. INTRUST Bank Arena

  8 Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Center Omaha

  12 Moline, Ill. iWireless Center

  13 Chicago Allstate Arena

  14 Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center

  20 Buffalo, N.Y. First Niagara Center

  21 Pittsburgh CONSOL Energy Center

  22 Cincinnati US Bank Arena

  27 Uncasville, Conn. Mohegan Sun Arena

  28 Uncasville, Conn. Mohegan Sun Arena

  29 Manchester, N.H. Verizon Wireless Arena

May 4 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena

  5 Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

  11 Grand Rapids, Mich. Van Andel Arena

  12 Peoria, Ill. Peoria Civic Center

  13 St. Louis Scottrade Center

  18 Reading, Pa. Santander Arena

  19 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center

  20 Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum Complex

  26 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

  27 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

