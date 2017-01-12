Tanya Tucker Cancels Three Tour Dates After Falling and Breaking a Vertebra and Rib

Tanya Tucker has postponed three tour dates after suffering a fractured vertebra and rib sustained during a fall. Nevertheless, the country music legend is in good spirits.
The “Strong Enough to Bend” singer is currently hospitalized in Texas, where she is also being treated for bronchitis. Tanya’s shows in Tulsa (Jan. 12), Emporia, Kan. (Jan. 13) and Grant, Okla. (Jan. 14) will be rescheduled.
According to tulsaworld.com, Tanya’s management said they do not expect her to undergo surgery, though her recovery process will be long.
“We’ve been having a blast with the band and fans on the road and I’m so mad this happened,” Tanya said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to seeing all the Okies and fans in Kansas this week, but we have to postpone the shows. I’ll do my very best to make it up for y’all. Let’s hope for no more accidents this year and I look forward to a great 2017.”
NCD wishes Tanya a speedy recovery.