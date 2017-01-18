Eli Young Band’s Tour Bus Catches Fire & Burns, Everyone Is OK

Posted on

Eli Young Band—a Texas quartet comprised of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson—had a scare outside of Topeka, Kan., last night (Jan. 17) when their tour bus caught fire and burned.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, including the band’s driver, Randy.

The band shared a post on Instagram: “Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS. We’ve lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can’t replace! It’s really sad to see her go. We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!”

They also included a video on Twitter, which you can see below.

