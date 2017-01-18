Here’s Your Schedule of Country Artists Performing at Trump’s Inauguration Festivities

Posted on

They may not be the biggest names in country music, but they are names in country music. Here’s a rundown of the country acts slated to perform at the various inauguration festivities for soon-to-be President Donald Trump.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration
Location: Lincoln Memorial, 4–6 p.m. ET
Performers: Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald of Lonestar and 3 Doors Down

Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inauguration Ball
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 7 p.m.
Performers: Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Great American Alliance Inaugural Gala
Location: N/A
Performers: Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy

Friday, Jan. 20

Veterans Salute to Heroes Inaugural Ball
Location: Renaissance Washington Hotel, 5:30 p.m.
Performers: Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley

Great American Inaugural Ball
Location: MGM National Harbor Hotel, 9 p.m–2 a.m. ET
Performers: Darryl Worley

 

Toby Keith courtesy Shock Ink; Gary LeVox courtesy CMT; Lee Greenwood courtesy Webster PR; Big & Rich by Joe Hardwick/Webster PR; Larry Gatlin by Kayla Register/Absolute Publicity

Jim, Deb & Kevin

Jim, Deb & Kevin’s Message to You!

Jim, Deb & Kevin’s Message to You!

Hi, everyone! We just wanted to take the time to thank you for listening to WFMS and all the kind things you do to make us feel like a part of your family. It never goes unnoticed. We certainly are lucky to be able to work in radio, and even more fortunate to work in…

Friends & Neighbors

Headlines