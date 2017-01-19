Kelsea Ballerini Takes Break From Social Media for Two Weeks

If you follow Kelsea Ballerini’s every move on social media, you might be at a loss for the next two weeks. Country’s current “It” girl has announced that she is taking a break from social media outlets, including Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook, to put her creative inspiration to good use.

The “Yeah Boy” singer will be going underground to write, record and complete her highly-anticipated new album. With a simple post and a picture of a sunset, she let her fans know of the upcoming absence.

“Spent the last month traveling for both work and play and have seen some of the most beautiful beaches, sunsets, and starry skies I’ve ever experienced,” she said in her post. “My creativity and inspiration are bursting at the seams as I head home to Nashville, and for the next 2 weeks i’m going to dive into that and see what I can find. so, as I create, write, and finish my record, I’m going to take a little break from social media. I want to make sure that every second is spent with intention and focus so I can make something beautiful to share with you guys when it’s ready and when I’m ready. I love you guys and appreciate your support and love and excitement more than you know and will be back soooooon. Til then, my team will be covering any announcements or social commitments on my twitter & facebook. LOVE YOU.”

This move is a very similar one to that of Miss Taylor Swift, who Kelsea admires and receives advice from. Taylor has been known to disappear from social media when creating her new music, which has worked out pretty well for the superstar—there might be something to that. And she’s not the only one. Basketball champion LeBron James steps away from the virtual community right before playoff games to concentrate —making Kelsea’s departure not so uncommon.

We will bid Kelsea adieu for now, but expect the Tennessee native back on Feb. 3, exactly two weeks from today.