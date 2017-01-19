Our List of the 50+ Country Stars Who Follow Donald Trump on Twitter May Surprise You

For shits and giggles, I attempted a hard-target search for every country artist who follows President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter (@RealDonaldTrump), and compiled a list of more than 50 names.

What does this prove? Nothing. While many of the artists may be Trump supporters, there are probably plenty who just want to stay up to date with his many tweets (good luck), as well as some detractors who want to fan their flames of disgust.

A couple of interesting factoids from the search:

Artists with a current single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart Top 40 who follow Trump: Michael Ray (“Think a Little Less” #14), Chris Janson (“Holdin’ Her” #26), Darius Rucker (“If I Told You” #30), RaeLynn (“Love Triangle” #34), Justin Moore (“Somebody Else Will” #35), and Locash (“Ring on Every Finger” #40).

Two-thirds of the Dixie Chicks follow Trump (no Martie Maguire).

Two-thirds of Rascal Flatts follow Trump (no Gary LeVox).

Three-fourths of the Oak Ridge Boys follow Trump (no William Lee Golden).

Big & Rich’s John Rich follows Trump, but Big Kenny does not.

Carrie Underwood does not follow Trump, but her husband, Mike Fisher, does.

Check out the list of @RealDonaldTrump followers below.

Just so you know…I’m ashamed the President elect is the President elect every single second of every single day. — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) January 9, 2017

