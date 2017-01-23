2017 Country Mega Ticket

It’s here! Your 2017 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket as part of the 95.5 WFMS Summer Concert Series!

On sale Friday Jan 27th at 10am! Sign up to become a 95-5 WFMS Rewards member, opt in for the e-blast and get the exclusive radio pre-sale on Wednesday, Jan. 25th!

Gold Package: $695* – Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the six shows, plus a Legacy Parking Pass, which consists of one(1) parking pass, per show, per order.

Silver Package: $495* – Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows.

Bronze Package: $250* – Guarantees the same rear upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows, in the back of sections H or D.

Harrison College Lawn Package $175* – Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the six shows

** Service charges are in addition to the advertised pricing.

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.