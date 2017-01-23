2017 Country Mega Ticket

It’s here!  Your 2017 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket as part of the 95.5 WFMS Summer Concert Series!

On sale Friday Jan 27th at 10am!  Sign up to become a 95-5 WFMS Rewards member, opt in for the e-blast and get the exclusive radio pre-sale on Wednesday, Jan. 25th!

Gold Package:  $695* – Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the six shows, plus a Legacy Parking Pass, which consists of one(1) parking pass, per show, per order.

Silver Package: $495* – Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows.

Bronze Package: $250* – Guarantees the same rear upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows, in the back of sections H or D.

Harrison College Lawn Package $175* – Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the six shows

** Service charges are in addition to the advertised pricing.

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.

Saturday, June 24

Florida Georgia Line

Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

95.5 WFMS Welcomes Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane to Klipsch Music Center

Saturday, July 1

Lady Antebellum

Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

95.5 WFMS Welcomes Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young to Klipsch Music Center

Saturday, July 15

Jason Aldean

Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

95.5 WFMS Welcomes Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown to Klipsch Music Center

Saturday, July 22

Dierks Bentley

Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

95.5 WFMS Welcomes Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi to Klipsch Music Center

Friday, August 11

Brad Paisley

Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

95.5 WFMS Welcomes Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell to Klipsch Music Center

Friday, September 15

Luke Bryan

Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

95.5 WFMS Welcomes Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and more to Klipsch Music Center

