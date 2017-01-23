2017 Country Mega Ticket

It’s here! Your 2017 Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket as part of the 95.5 WFMS Summer Concert Series!
On sale Friday Jan 27th at 10am! Sign up to become a 95-5 WFMS Rewards member, opt in for the e-blast and get the exclusive radio pre-sale on Wednesday, Jan. 25th!
Gold Package: $695* – Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the six shows, plus a Legacy Parking Pass, which consists of one(1) parking pass, per show, per order.
Silver Package: $495* – Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows.
Bronze Package: $250* – Guarantees the same rear upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows, in the back of sections H or D.
Harrison College Lawn Package $175* – Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the six shows
** Service charges are in addition to the advertised pricing.
All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.
Saturday, June 24
Florida Georgia Line
Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
95.5 WFMS Welcomes Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane to Klipsch Music Center
MEGA TICKET
Saturday, July 1
Lady Antebellum
Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
95.5 WFMS Welcomes Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young to Klipsch Music Center
MEGA TICKET
Saturday, July 15
Jason Aldean
Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
95.5 WFMS Welcomes Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown to Klipsch Music Center
MEGA TICKET
Saturday, July 22
Dierks Bentley
Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
95.5 WFMS Welcomes Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi to Klipsch Music Center
MEGA TICKET
Friday, August 11
Brad Paisley
Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
95.5 WFMS Welcomes Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell to Klipsch Music Center
MEGA TICKET
Friday, September 15
Luke Bryan
Klipsch Music Center
12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
95.5 WFMS Welcomes Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and more to Klipsch Music Center