Jana is a 14 year old girl who was surrendered to the Hamilton County Humane Society. When she arrived, she was completely depressed and stopped eating. One the amazing staff members took her home for a foster period of time, and she is now eating, playing and happy. She loves to explore with her mouth- one of her favorite things is to nibble on dog Nyla bones! Jana has really come a long way since being surrendered, and she will make someone a very wonderful pet!