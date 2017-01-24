Lee Brice and wife Sara Win The Prize for Cutest Baby Gender Reveal

Just when you thought Lee Brice and his family of four couldn’t get any cuter. The singer and his wife, Sara, revealed the gender of their future child with cupcakes. Who doesn’t love cupcakes?

Lee and his wife Sara are the proud parents of two little boys, Ryker, 3, and Takoda, 8. The foursome announced on Instagram, earlier this month, that they would be expecting a new arrival. Today (Jan. 24), the family has gone back to the social media app to post an adorable video revealing the gender of their new child to their two boys.

“We got the family together last night for a little gender reveal, and we’re having a…,” Lee wrote on the post.

“Take a big bite so we see the inside of it,” Lee instructs the boys in the video. “Because if the inside is pink that means it’s a little girl. If the inside is blue that means we’re having a little baby boy like you.”

It turns out, the inside of the cupcake is pink! Takoda and Ryker will welcome a little sister. Congratulations to the precious family!

Watch as Lee’s boys find out the gender of their new sibling.

We got the family together last night for a little gender reveal, and we're having a… A video posted by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:42pm PST