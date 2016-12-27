Bling and a Baby!

Ok so it could be the latest title of a movie ‘Bling and a Baby’! The holiday’s always seem to be the time to announce engagements and to let families know the best gift they will ever receive – the news of a baby!  After Christmas was over, it seemed pretty appropriate to scroll through social media to find that Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini became engaged. Ashley Monroe also announced the news that she was expecting with a sonogram picture.  Congratulations ladies, may 2017 be your best year yet!  You can check out the photos below 🙂

Jim, Deb & Kevin

