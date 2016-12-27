Ok so it could be the latest title of a movie ‘Bling and a Baby’! The holiday’s always seem to be the time to announce engagements and to let families know the best gift they will ever receive – the news of a baby! After Christmas was over, it seemed pretty appropriate to scroll through social media to find that Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini became engaged. Ashley Monroe also announced the news that she was expecting with a sonogram picture. Congratulations ladies, may 2017 be your best year yet! You can check out the photos below 🙂

It was so sentimental and sweet and simple and perfect. I sobbed. I love you, @RustonKelly! (photos by @kellicopter) pic.twitter.com/LgqOsiD4s8 — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016

I'M ENGAGED, Y'ALL! To the most uplifting, thoughtful, amazing human. My best friend. He asked in my childhood room😭 pic.twitter.com/lN05qeo2dr — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016

Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. So many new things coming in 2017!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HaSRqlEihU — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) December 25, 2016